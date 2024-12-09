US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to make immediate and sweeping changes after he takes office on Jan 20, such as pardons for those convicted in the attack on the US Capitol.

In an interview with Kristen Welker, moderator of NBC News’ "Meet the Press," Trump blamed US President Joe Biden for dividing the country but struck a conciliatory note, saying he will not appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Biden. "I’m not looking to go back into the past," he said. "Retribution will be through success."

However, Trump had some tough words for former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney and other lawmakers who served on the bipartisan House committee that investigated the attack on the Capitol, saying she "should go to jail".

"Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with [Bennie] Thompson and the people on the … committee of political thugs and, you know, creeps.

"They deleted and destroyed all evidence," Trump said, adding that those responsible were Cheney and Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat. “For what they did, honestly, they should go to jail.”

Trump revealed that his children won’t join him as White House aides, a departure from his last term, when daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner both served as senior advisers with West Wing offices. "I’ll miss them," he said.