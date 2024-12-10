Presidential candidates in the United States like to claim that their victories are political mandates. President-elect Donald Trump is no exception. But the final numbers are now in, and they show that Trump may not have secured that much support for his agenda after all.

For the third straight presidential election in a row, Trump has failed to clinch more than 50 percent of the votes. Though he won three million more votes in November than in 2020, his final popular vote was 49.72 percent of the electorate, barely one and a half percent more than Kamala Harris.

It was the second smallest popular vote victory for a US president in the last 40 years.

Yet the winner-takes-all aspect of American politics has given Trump and his party a false claim of a mandate that misinterprets voter preferences in 2024 and could potentially lead to the loss of one or both houses of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.

What's in a mandate

What it means to have a political mandate is a matter of debate. One definition is that a "mandate is the authority that voters confer on an elected official to act as their representative."

In a democracy, this often means at least a majority of the voters have supported you and endorsed your policies.

Using this definition, Trump and Republicans may not have a mandate. It is more likely the results were a protest vote against US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the status quo.

Thus, Trump's victory was less a vindication and support for him, and more the consequence of other factors.

For example, Harris was tainted by Biden's general unpopularity and a disapproval for his policies, as well as her failure to break from him and distinguish her possible administration from Biden's.

Additionally, Harris herself was a weak candidate, generally underperforming across the country compared to other Democratic candidates for the Senate or other statewide offices. Trump, in effect, beat a weak candidate in the popular vote.

By the numbers

In the electoral vote, had Harris picked up approximately 124,000 more votes in the critical swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, she would have won the presidency.

However, because Trump consistently beat her across the critical seven swing states, the distorting effects of the Electoral College gave Trump 312 electoral votes to Harris's 226.

Meanwhile, in the House of Representatives, Republicans have barely held on to their majority. Democrats picked up one House seat, creating the narrowest partisan majority in US House history since 1930, when Republicans and Democrats were even.