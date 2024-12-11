Russia on Wednesday accused the Ukrainian armed forces of attacking a car used to transport experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on December 10, saying someone could have been killed.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on the day of the incident that a drone had hit and severely damaged an official vehicle of the agency on the road to Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Tuesday, but that there had been no casualties.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the time that the strike was a deliberate Russian attack that showed Moscow had total disregard for international law and institutions.

But Russia's Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wednesday said it was Ukraine that had attacked the vehicle.