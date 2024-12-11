Ukraine attacked Russian border regions with missiles and drones, sparking a fire at an oil depot and damaging an "industrial facility," officials have said.

Two separate attacks early on Wednesday targeted Russia's southern Rostov region and western Bryansk region, both of which have been hit by cross-border Ukrainian fire throughout Moscow's nearly three-year invasion.

Videos purportedly taken in the Bryansk region showed a distant fireball illuminating the night sky over an urban area, while air raid sirens could be heard in footage from the southern Rostov region.

Kiev said it struck an oil depot being used to "supply the Russian occupation army" in the Bryansk region, while the governor of Russia's Rostov region said a Ukrainian missile attack damaged an "industrial enterprise" in the port city of Taganrog.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed "tangible blows against Russian targets last night" that he said would help bring the war to an end.

In a post on Telegram he said Ukraine had hit "military facilities on the territory of Russia, as well as facilities of the fuel and energy complex, which is working for aggression against our state and people".

Hitting strategic facilities