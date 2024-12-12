The US military continues to engage with Türkiye regarding the evolving situation in Syria following the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime, the Pentagon has said.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh said that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had discussions earlier this week with his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler.

"So the conversations are ongoing, understanding the dynamics on the ground in Syria. Türkiye certainly faces threats from within Syria, and they have the right to also protect themselves. But that's why we're continuing to have these conversations, not just with Türkiye, but with other stakeholders in the region when it comes to Syria," she said.

While Singh noted that the US remains in talks with the PKK/YPG-led SDF in Syria, she avoided addressing questions about the potential US stance should clashes occur between Türkiye and the group.

She also noted that the regime change in Syria could “present an opportunity” as well as “great risk.” She said the US position in the region remains unchanged, focusing on protecting its troops and combating the Daesh terrorist group.

There are around 900 US troops based in Syria since 2014 who have been working with PKK/YPG terror group.

Regarding recent developments, s he stated that the YPG/PKK-led SDF is currently not operating in the Manbij area and is focused on its fight against the Daesh.

"We continue to work with our Turkish counterparts to urge for any de-escalation in that region," Singh added.