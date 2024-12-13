For 54 years, the Assad regime (both father and son) cloaked itself in the mantle of Arabism, positioning Syria as a staunch defender of Palestine and its struggle against Israeli occupation.

This narrative, analysts argue, was a convenient tool—used to justify the crushing of dissent as it claimed to confront a more important foe. Meanwhile, the regime courted Palestinian factions, offering financial and military support in exchange for loyalty, all while leveraging them to advance its own agenda.

Now, as Bashar al Assad's iron grip dissolved, Palestinian factions it once sheltered hang in the balance. Analysts warn of sweeping ramifications—not just for the groups aligned with Assad, but for the broader Palestinian cause itself.

According to some estimates, there are more than a dozen Palestinian factions in Syria, many with little connection to Palestine itself. Regarding the Palestinian factions it harboured, Assad's regime was always driven by pragmatic, rather than ideological, motives.

Analyst Murad Sabbagh notes that the regime's alliance with Palestinian groups was primarily about optics. Speaking to TRT World, he said, "The Assad regime portrayed itself as a bastion of resistance against Israel while simultaneously oppressing its own people. It was never about genuine solidarity with the Palestinian cause."

Existential crisis

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command (PFLP-GC), an armed group merging Arabism and Marxist ideologies, is one such faction.

Created following the Israeli occupation of the West Bank in 1967, the small group had claimed several attacks against Israeli and Western targets.

The PFLP-GC, like Return and Liberation Brigades and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), have aligned themselves closely with the regime during the Syrian civil war.

Their loyalty came at a high cost: widespread hostility from the Syrian opposition and accusations of complicity in the destruction of Palestinian refugee camps like Yarmouk in Damascus.

The groups that fought alongside Assad have alienated the new rulers of Syria, jeopardising their ability to operate in the country. They may also face legal repercussions. - Ahed Ferwana, political analyst

Political analyst Ahed Ferwana emphasises that these factions now face a grim reality.

"The groups that fought alongside Assad have alienated the new rulers of Syria, jeopardising their ability to operate in the country. They may also face legal repercussions for their role in atrocities committed during the civil war,” he tells TRT World.

The collapse of Assad's regime, he adds, means such factions - mainly the PFLP-GC, the DFLP and others - lack alternative patrons. They could lose up to 90 percent of their ability to operate, he notes.

Different futures

The impact of Assad's fall will not be uniform across Palestinian factions.

Groups with broader regional connections, such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, may find ways to successfully navigate the new political landscape.