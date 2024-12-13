Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with the Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al Burhan, to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.

During the call on Friday, President Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's diplomatic efforts to foster regional stability, recalling Ankara’s role in brokering the recent agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia under the Ankara Process.

He described the agreement as a "significant contribution to peace in the region," according to a statement from the Turkish Presidency.

Addressing the ongoing tension between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, President Erdogan said Türkiye is ready to mediate in resolving the dispute.

He emphasised Türkiye’s commitment to promoting peace and stability in Sudan, preserving its territorial integrity and sovereignty, and preventing it from foreign interference.