Türkiye ready to step in to mediate between UAE and Sudan — Erdogan
Turkish President emphasised Türkiye’s commitment to promoting peace and stability in Sudan, preserving its territorial integrity and sovereignty, and preventing it from foreign interference.
Addressing the ongoing tension between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, President Erdogan said Türkiye is ready to mediate in resolving the dispute.
December 13, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with the Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al Burhan, to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.

During the call on Friday, President Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's diplomatic efforts to foster regional stability, recalling Ankara’s role in brokering the recent agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia under the Ankara Process.

He described the agreement as a "significant contribution to peace in the region," according to a statement from the Turkish Presidency.

Addressing the ongoing tension between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, President Erdogan said Türkiye is ready to mediate in resolving the dispute.

He emphasised Türkiye’s commitment to promoting peace and stability in Sudan, preserving its territorial integrity and sovereignty, and preventing it from foreign interference.

RelatedEthiopia-Somalia pact reflects Türkiye's pursuit of fair diplomacy — Fidan
Supporting Syria's political unity, territorial integrity

Touching on the situation in Syria, President Erdogan said the Syrian people have reached a critical stage in determining their future after 13 years of humanitarian crisis.

He reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to supporting Syria's political unity and territorial integrity, adding that Türkiye will continue to support the interim government to ensure that it takes inclusive and effective steps, serves the Syrian people and does not pose a threat to neighbouring countries.

On November 27, Syrian anti-regime forces launched a 10-day lightning offensive, capturing key cities, and then on December 8, the capital, Damascus.

The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of Assad regime.

Assad and his family fled to Moscow, where Russia granted them asylum.

