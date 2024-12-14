Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently delivered a poignant address underscoring the challenges and intricacies of diplomacy, drawing on his two decades of leadership on the international stage.

On Saturday, describing diplomacy as “a delicate art,” Erdogan emphasised the foresight, patience, and strategic acumen required to navigate global politics.

“Diplomacy, much like politics, is a delicate art,” Erdogan stated. “It requires intelligence, experience, foresight, insight, prudence, and strategic patience. It demands the ability to calculate not just the next few moves but ten moves ahead.”

Erdogan also reflected on his government’s extensive experience in global affairs, referencing the challenges Türkiye has faced during his tenure.

“With the grace of our noble nation, we have been representing Türkiye on the international stage, a veritable den of wolves, for the past 22 years,” he said.

Significant record of diplomatic achievements

Since taking office in 2003, first as Prime Minister and later as President, Erdogan has positioned Türkiye as a critical player in regional and global diplomacy.

His tenure has seen a combination of assertive foreign policy moves and humanitarian initiatives that have shaped Türkiye’s global image.

One of Erdogan's most significant achievements is Türkiye’s role in mediating conflicts.

Türkiye has hosted multiple rounds of peace talks, including negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in 2022, which were hailed internationally for their potential to de-escalate a volatile situation.

Similarly, Erdogan’s government played a pivotal role in brokering the Black Sea Grain Initiative, ensuring the flow of Ukrainian grain to global markets amid the ongoing war.

In a recent example of his diplomatic success, President Erdogan mediated a landmark peace agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia, addressing their longstanding dispute over the breakaway Somaliland region and Ethiopia’s need for sea access.

Through years of consistent engagement, Turkey has established itself as a trusted partner to both nations, fostering economic and developmental ties that have built substantial goodwill.