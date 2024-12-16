A team of Turkish rescuers began an in-depth search of Syria's infamous Sednaya prison, a spokesman for Türkiye's AFAD disaster management agency told AFP.

Located just north of Damascus, the prison has become a symbol of the rights abuses of the Assad regime, especially since the Syrian civil war erupted in 2011.

Prisoners held inside the complex, which was the site of extrajudicial executions, torture and forced disappearances, were freed early last week by the rebels who ousted Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad on December 8.

Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency(AFAD) said on Monday it had sent a team of nearly 80 people to conduct a search-and-rescue operation to "find people thought to be trapped in Sednaya military prison".

The complex is thought to descend several levels underground, fuelling suspicion more prisoners could be being held in as yet undiscovered hidden cells.