A strong earthquake of 7.3 magnitude in the southern Pacific nation of Vanuatu killed at least one person and damaged buildings and other infrastructure.

Four earthquakes were reported in the island nation within a span of three hours, according to t he US Geological Survey (USGS) and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (Geofon).

The powerful earthquake measuring 7.3 in magnitude struck 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) west of Vanuatu’s capital, Port Vila. Three other earthquakes of magnitude 5.4, 5 and 5.5 followed.

The biggest tremor in the South Pacific island nation occurred at a depth of 43 kilometers (26.7 miles) at around 0147GMT, the USGS said.

A tsunami warning was issued for Vanuatu but it was lifted later.

“This is the worst earthquake I or my family have experienced… it is quite a violent one,” Dan McGarry, a journalist based in Port Vila, told Anadolu over the phone.

There is evidence of landslides near our international shipping terminal and “our real concern is it may impact our response and recovery (efforts),” he added.

Some old buildings have “pancaked," he added.

“Police have confirmed to me one fatality and there were numerous people being treated and a triage facility has been set up outside Central Hospital,” he added.