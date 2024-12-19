China and India reached a six-point consensus during critical border talks in Beijing on Wednesday. The 23rd round of Special Representatives' talks on boundary matters were led by India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and marked the resumption of dialogue at this level after a five-year hiatus. The last meeting was held in December 2019 in Delhi.

The two sides agreed to “continue to take measures to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations”, according to a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The top diplomats “reaffirmed their commitment to continue seeking a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable package solution to the boundary issue” and to take “positive measures to promote this process,” the statement added.

The package settlement, first agreed upon in 2005, outlines the guiding principles for resolving the border dispute.

"The special representatives provided positive directions for cross-border cooperation and exchanges," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a press statement. "They agreed on the salience of stable, predictable and amicable India-China relations for regional and global peace and prosperity."

The consensus points also included promoting cross-border exchanges—including the resumption of Indian pilgrims' visits to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet, a site sacred to both Hindus and Buddhists—restoring trade through the northeastern Nathu La border, and enhancing cross-border river cooperation. Both sides also agreed to hold the meeting in India in 2025.

“It is very good to see the bilateral relationship back in a structured manner,” Mike Liu, Vice President of the Centre for China and Globalization (CCG) in Beijing, tells TRT World.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng also met Doval on Wednesday and advocated for China and India to gradually resume institutional dialogue.

Liu notes that Doval’s engagements in Beijing signal a “warming of hands” and mutual satisfaction with the progress in talks.

“These steps strengthen the basis for bilateral trust building, and it also lays a good foundation to celebrate the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2025,” he adds.

However, Liu remains cautious about reaching a comprehensive settlement of the border dispute, suggesting that both sides are likely to shift their focus towards other pressing matters.

His optimism is tempered by the recognition of persistent challenges. “Patrolling efforts will be necessary to keep disputed areas open and clean,” he says, emphasising the need for sustained dialogue and pragmatic cooperation to prevent future flare-ups.

Wednesday's discussions signal a renewed attempt by both nations to address longstanding border disputes and rebuild strained bilateral relations. It builds on progress made during the October talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

The high-level meeting also follows the landmark October 21 agreement on disengagement and patrolling along the line of actual control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a region that has been at the centre of the military standoff between the two countries since 2020. This agreement was widely regarded as a breakthrough, laying the groundwork for further diplomatic engagement aimed at fostering stability and trust.

‘Kazan Spirit’ and geopolitical factors

Atul Aneja, a senior Indian journalist and strategic affairs commentator, describes the latest détente between the two Asian neighbours as a critical outcome of the Xi-Modi handshake in Kazan.

“There has been no let-up in the momentum generated by the highly consequential meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi on the sidelines of the Kazan BRICS summit,” he notes.

“The October meeting in Kazan has been pivotal in driving Asia’s resurgence and thawing the frozen ties between these two civilisational states,” he adds, emphasising the significance of what he described as the “Kazan Spirit.”