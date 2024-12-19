At least 32 children have been confirmed dead during a stampede at a carnival in the southwestern Nigerian state of Oyo, officials have said.

While spokesperson Dotun Oyelisa confirmed to journalists on Thursday that 32 people were dead, he added that the figure could vary after a full briefing by police.

Contacted for an update, Oyo State Police Command spokesperson Adewale Osifeso said an investigation is still continuing to determine the exact number of victims.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Bashorun Islamic High School in the state capital of Ibadan.

The carnival was organised by Women in Need of Guidance and Support, a non-governmental organisation, and its founder Naomi Silekunola is said to be under police interrogation.