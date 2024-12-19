Chances are, you might stop reading this article, inadvertently return to Instagram, TikTok or your favourite social media platform, and continue scrolling.

This behaviour has created an unseen environmental burden as it comes at a great cost – one we may or may not be aware of.

A recent study by Greenly, a Paris-based carbon accounting firm, says that the short video-sharing site TikTok’s carbon footprint may now exceed the annual emission of an entire country, Greece, prompting a reevaluation of the platform’s effect on the climate crisis.

Launched in 2016, TikTok has skyrocketed in popularity in less than 10 years, particularly among Gen Z, and now has over 1 billion active users globally.

Yet, its popularity may come with a hefty price.

According to Greenly’s analysis, the average TikTok user generates 48.49kg of CO2e annually, the highest among social media platforms.

YouTube follows with 40.17kg of CO2e per user, while Instagram users produce 32.52kg annually.

To put this into perspective, the Environmental Protection Agency notes that these emissions are equivalent to driving a gasoline car for 123 miles (TikTok), 102 miles (YouTube), and 82.8 miles (Instagram).

How reliable are these findings, and what do they imply?

Broader issue

Carbon footprints are typically expressed in carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e), representing the combined effects of various greenhouse gases.

Speaking to TRT World, Associate Professor Ahmet Aygun, explained that accurate calculations rely on both primary and secondary data.

“Primary data from specific measurements, along with secondary data from scientific literature and statistical studies, is crucial,” explains Aygun, who specialises in industrial pollution control and owns GNA environmental solutions R&D company.

“It is essential to identify and account for all direct emissions and, for indirect emissions, determine and include the significant ones using appropriate analytical methods.”

However, due to the lack of open data sources by ByteDance, Tiktok’s owner company, Greenly’s study primarily used secondary data, which increases uncertainty.

Aygun emphasised that TikTok's emissions data is among the least transparent in the industry, requiring a cautious approach to interpretation.

Unlike companies such as Meta and Google, which release detailed sustainability reports, TikTok provides limited information on its emissions and environmental efforts.

However, Aygun agrees that the report gives us a broader perspective of how social media takes a toll on climate and should be taken seriously by government planners.

But how does social media generate carbon emissions?

CO2 formula

Social media platforms are powered by energy-intensive processes.

Data centres, which store and process vast amounts of information, require significant electricity for servers and cooling systems.