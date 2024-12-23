An ongoing probe into failed martial law in South Korea has exposed plans to “provoke” North Korea into an attack, details shared by police have revealed.

Such detailed plans were saved in a notebook which belongs to a former military intelligence commander who was also arrested in the ongoing probe launched in the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s move to impose martial law on the night of December 3.

The plan was to provoke Pyongyang into an attack at the de facto western inter-Korean sea border, known as the Northern Limit Line or NLL in the Yellow Sea, police said.

According to the police on Monday, the plans were detailed in 60 to 70 pages of a notebook which belongs to former Army Maj. Gen. Noh Sang-won, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

Noh is a former chief of the Defence Intelligence Command (DIC) and police had raided his residence in the Ansan area of Gyeonggi province, south of the capital Seoul.

Noh, who was expelled from the military over a sexual abuse case in 2018, is a close aide of former Defence Minister Kim Yong-Hyun, who has also been arrested.

Earlier, opposition parties had claimed Kim’s actions attempted to trigger a war with Pyongyang to justify the martial law.

Related North Korea fires several short-range ballistic missiles: South Korea

Spiritual consultant