[NOTE: The Visitors available until January 20, 2025.]

A young anthropologist, Zdenka, moves with her husband and three sons to Svalbard, Norway, to study how life is changing in polar regions. She has received a prestigious two-year grant to carry out extensive research on the impact of globalisation on the inhabitants of the world‘s northernmost town, Longyearbyen. After falling in love with her new home, Zdenka discovers that more than icebergs and permafrost are vanishing in the Arctic. Through conducting interviews with residents, she begins to perceive how heterogeneous the small local community actually is, while also revealing tensions that lie beneath the surface. Zdenka then has to work out the extent to which she can get involved in the local community that she originally only intended to observe.

Interview with Veronika Lišková, Director of “The Visitors”

How did you meet Zdenka Sokolíčková and what interested you in following her research in Svalbard?

Before attending film school in Prague, I was on a course in cultural studies at the Faculty of Arts at Charles University and Zdenka was a classmate. When I learnt about her plan to go to Svalbard with the whole family, I felt a mixture of admiration and fascination. I admired Zdenka for having the courage to move away and work so far within the Arctic Circle for two years with such young children. The youngest, Adam, was less than a year old at the time. My second son was also quite young then, and I couldn’t have imagined embarking on such an intense journey myself.