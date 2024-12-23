Germany’s centre-to-right party Christian Democratic Union (CDU) seeks to curb Turkish-run kebab shops in the city-centre of a small town in Baden-Wurttemberg.

The so-called “kebab cap” has sparked a countrywide discussion on the feasibility of such restrictions.

The proposal affects not only kebab shops, but other, essentially foreign-run small businesses, including barber shops, late-shops, mobile telephone shops, shisha bars and nail salons.

Thomas Aurich, a Heilbronn CDU politician, recently spoke to journalists, explaining that there was, in his opinion, an over-proliferation of such business in the Heilbronn town centre. He announced his intention to stop their “unchecked growth”.

“We want to put a cap on the number of kebab shops opening up in order to reign in this unchecked growth. It’s okay to have one here and there, but not five one after another,” he said.

Heilbronn is a city of 125,000 inhabitants north of Stuttgart. Sixty percent of the town’s inhabitants have a foreign background. In the centre of town there are reportedly 20 kebab shops.

In the whole city centre there are statistically 3.5 kebab shops for every 10,000 inhabitants, fewer than the national average, but far too many in the eyes of Aurich and his cohorts.

“We are anticipating a wonderful 120 million investment in coming years,” said Aurich referring to the planned construction of a new shopping centre to be built shortly, amongst other projects.

In Aurich’s point of view investors could potentially shy away from the plethora of – not only kebab shops, but also foreign-run barber shops, late-shops, mobile telephone shops, shisha bars and nail salons, which are somehow being cast as inferior, low-class, un-German.

CDU MP Jurgen Linz of Wesel, a town of 60 thousand in North Rhein Westphalia, has taken up Aurich’s call to action, announcing that he would seek to accomplish something similar in his constituency.

“You can’t buy any sporting goods anymore and there are no cake shops or tea shops” - things presumably which would be run by Germans. “The people miss these things.”

Linz went on to say that, “it is important to protect the city centre from the dangerous down-turn that is threatening to destroy our values.”

Gunnar Schupelius, the top editor of Berlin's biggest tabloid BZ, insinuated that such foreign-run businesses somehow were a magnet for organized crime.

Aurich’s proposal has, in the time being, been scuttled following legal consultation casting doubt on the feasibility of such a plan.

The local council in Heilbronn has, instead, voted across party lines to draw up an urban development concept in a joint initiative called “Aufbruch Innenstadt” (the city centre awakes), the goal being to “encourage the diversity and ongoing attractiveness and strengthening of the city centre.”

Despite the fact that Aurich’s proposal has been quashed, the ideas put forward by two CDU politicians have fallen on fertile ground in Germany where it is now considered good form to bad-mouth foreigners.