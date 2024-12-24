A blast at an explosives production facility in Türkiye’s north-western Balikesir province has left 11 people dead and several others injured, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed, revising the earlier reported death toll of 12.

Yerlikaya added that seven people were also injured in the blast, which occurred in the Karesi district on Tuesday.

Regarding the latest situation, Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said Turkish prosecutors were investigating the scene.

“We foresee that no other citizens remain inside. The injured are in good health and have no issues. The explosion occurred due to technical reasons; there is no possibility of sabotage,” he said.

Earlier, Ustaoglu stated that the blast occurred in the capsule production section of the factory, located in the rural Kavakli neighbourhood of Karesi district, for reasons yet to be determined. The explosion caused the building to collapse, he added.