More than 25,000 Syrians in Türkiye have returned home to Syria since Bashar al Assad was overthrown by anti-regime groups, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said.

"The number of people returning to Syria in the last 15 days has exceeded 25,000," Ali Yerlikaya told the official Anadolu news agency.

Türkiye is home to nearly four million refugees who fled the civil war that broke out in 2011 in Syria.

Ankara is in close touch with Syria's new administration and now focussing on the voluntary return of Syrian refugees as the shift of power in Damascus will allow many of them to return home.