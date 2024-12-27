This week, US President-elect Donald Trump picked Indian-American entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence, triggering a backlash from some of his MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters.

The far-right jumped the guns, arguing that such appointments could be detrimental for American workers.

Laura Loomer, a right-wing politician, was among the first to take social media against Chennai-born techie, calling his appointment "deeply disturbing".

Loomer cited Sriram's old post on X that called for a cap to be removed for Green cards, meaning that the US should import more skilled workers from abroad.

High-profile voices in US Silicon Valley, like David Sacks, argue that economic competitiveness is a reason for Trump to allow increased immigration for certain "high-skill" workers.

Part 1: Silicon Right vs Far-right

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who have been Trump's allies on his road to the White House, also came out in defence of Sriram's appointment and of the wider idea of high-skill workers' immigration.

But MAGA evangelists like Loomer believe that big tech influence like that of Musk and Ramaswamy within Trump's circle serves the interests of Silicon giants at the cost of average white Americans.

An X battle ensued between Musk and Laura, with Laura accusing Musk of censorship on his platform.

MAGA social media users came up with the argument that Americans shouldn’t have to compete with the whole world for American jobs.