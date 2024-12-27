The UN Security Council has adopted a draft resolution to establish the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The 15-member Council on Friday adopted the UK-led draft resolution with 14 votes in favour, and the US abstaining.

The AUSSOM will replace the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), whose mandate ends on December 31.

The draft text authorises Africa Union (AU) members to deploy up to 12,626 uniformed personnel, including 1,040 police personnel, to AUSSOM until 30 June 2025, and to complete by this date the realignment of all AU troops from ATMIS to AUSSOM.

UN support