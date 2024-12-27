WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN Security Council green-lights mandate for new Somalia mission
African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia to replace African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, whose mandate ends this year.
UN Security Council green-lights mandate for new Somalia mission
Ambassador James Kariuki, UK's deputy permanent representative to the UN, says this resolution "robustly" reinforces the Council's support to Somalia. / Photo: Reuters
December 27, 2024

The UN Security Council has adopted a draft resolution to establish the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The 15-member Council on Friday adopted the UK-led draft resolution with 14 votes in favour, and the US abstaining.

The AUSSOM will replace the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), whose mandate ends on December 31.

The draft text authorises Africa Union (AU) members to deploy up to 12,626 uniformed personnel, including 1,040 police personnel, to AUSSOM until 30 June 2025, and to complete by this date the realignment of all AU troops from ATMIS to AUSSOM.

RelatedSomalia-Ethiopia peace deal: Türkiye succeeded where world powers failed

UN support

Recommended

Ambassador James Kariuki, UK's deputy permanent representative to the UN, said this resolution "robustly" reinforces the Council's support to Somalia.

"It authorises AUSSOM to support Somalia in its fight against Al Shabab, strengthen Somalia's stabilisation efforts, and enable the delivery of humanitarian assistance," Kariuki said.

Somalia and Ethiopia both participated in the session. The countries have been at odds since Ethiopia struck a deal in January with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland to use its Red Sea port of Berbera. Türkiye has been working to resolve these tensions.

Signed on December 12, the Ankara Declaration brokered by Türkiye marked a turning point in relations between the Horn of Africa neighbours.

In a joint statement, Somali and Ethiopian leaders emphasised that the Ankara Declaration "reaffirmed their respect and commitment to one another’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report