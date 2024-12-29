A total of 179 people were killed in Sunday's Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea, the country's fire agency said as it announced a final toll from the disaster.

"Of the 179 dead, 65 have been identified," the fire agency said of the crash at Muan International Airport, which two members of the crew survived.

A Jeju Air flight carrying 181 passengers, including six crew, caught fire during landing after reportedly experiencing landing gear issues around 9.07 am local time in Muan county - 288 kilometres (179 miles) southwest of the South Korean capital of Seoul, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The twin-engine aircraft, returning from Bangkok, veered off the runway and collided with a fence before slamming into a wall in a fiery explosion.

Footage by local media showed the plane skidding down the runway, engulfed in flames and debris.

A passenger and a crew member were found alive in the tail section of the place as rescue efforts continued though authorities said that the number of casualties will most probably keep increasing.

The majority of the passengers were Koreans in addition to two Thai nationals.

An airport official said authorities were focusing on rescuing those trapped in the wreckage.