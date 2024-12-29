More than 60 people have died after a road accident in southern Ethiopia, the local health authority said on Sunday.

Sidama state is in the south of Ethiopia, some 300 kilometres (180 miles) south of the capital Addis Ababa.

The Sidama Regional Health Bureau said on Facebook that "a car accident has claimed the lives of 66 people so far", without giving further details.

The incident occurred in the Eastern Zone, Gelana bridge in Bona Zuria Woreda, according to the bureau.

"Four injured passengers are receiving medical treatment at the Bona General Hospital," it added.

Road safety concerns in Ethiopia