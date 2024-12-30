Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have discussed the latest developments in Syria and Palestine, bilateral relations, as well as global and regional issues.

In a phone call with Al Nahyan on Monday, Erdogan underlined the importance of establishing a Syrian state where different ethnic and religious groups live together in peace and where national unity is achieved, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan also stated that Türkiye cannot accept the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, which operates in Syria, as the representative or interlocutor of the Kurdish people in the region.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, a group designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union.

The PKK has waged an armed insurgency against the Turkish state for over 40 years, causing the deaths of over 40,000 people, including children and infants.