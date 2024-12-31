As many as 318 people lost their lives in 11 civilian airplane accidents in the outgoing year, by far the worst year since more than 500 aviation-related deaths were recorded in 2018.

The last week of 2024 was particularly bad for air travel as two of the year’s three deadliest aircraft accidents happened in a space of a few days.

The high number of fatalities in 2024 is in sharp contrast to 2023, which was called the “safest year ever in aviation” because no large passenger planes encountered any accidents.

Even though investigations into many aircraft crashes remain inconclusive, news reports suggest global conflicts may have played an outsized role in making 2024 a particularly bad year in terms of aviation fatalities.

While the spike in the number of plane crash-related deaths was unmistakable in 2024, aviation experts warn against drawing incorrect statistical conclusions.

Deadly passenger aircraft crashes are still rare, which means one major incident can turn a statistically safe year into one of the worst.

“It’s best to look at aviation safety over decade-long periods,” said Jan-Arwed Richter, an aviation safety consultant who runs the Jacdec research site in Hamburg, Germany. “I’m pretty confident that 2024 may be regarded as an outlier in years to come.”

According to the International Air Transport Association, there was one accident for every 1.26 million flights in 2023, the lowest rate in over a decade. In other words, a person would have to travel by air every day for 103,239 years to experience a single fatal accident.

Here’s the list of the deadliest airplane accidents in 2024.

South Korea

On December 29, a passenger plane of South Korean carrier Jeju Air carrying 181 people from Bangkok to South Korea crashed on arrival after colliding with a barrier and bursting into flames.

The accident, the worst in terms of the number of fatalities in 2024, killed 179 people. There were only two survivors.

Videos showed the Jeju Air craft landing on its belly at Muan International Airport in southern South Korea, skidding off the runway as smoke streamed out from the engines, before crashing into a wall and exploding in flames.

Authorities said a collision with birds and adverse weather conditions were the likely causes of the crash.

Azerbaijan

A plane of Azerbaijan Airlines crashed on December 25 in Kazakhstan, killing 38 of the 67 people on board.

It was flying from Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku to Grozny, the regional capital of Chechnya, when it turned towards Kazakhstan and crashed while making an attempt to land. The number of survivors was 29.

Azerbaijan blamed Russia for downing its passenger plane, demanding that Moscow punish those responsible and pay compensation.