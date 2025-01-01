AFP photographer Sameer al-Doumy never dreamed he would be able to return to his hometown in Syria he escaped through a tunnel seven years ago after it was besieged by Bashar Assad's forces.

Douma, once an opposition stronghold near Damascus, suffered terribly for its defiance of the former regime and was the victim of a particularly horrific chemical weapons attack in 2018.

"It is like a dream for me today to find myself back here," he said.

"The revolution was a dream, getting out of a besieged town and of Syria was a dream, as it is now being able to go back.

"We didn't dare to imagine that Assad could fall because his presence was so anchored in us," said the 26-year-old.

"My biggest dream was to return to Syria at a moment like this after 13 years of war, just as it was my biggest dream in 2017 to leave for a new life," said the award-winning photographer who has spent the last few years covering the migrant crisis for AFP's Lille bureau in northern France.

"I left when I was 19," said Sameer, all of whose immediate family are in exile, apart from his sister.

Friends 'killed or disappeared'

"This is my home, all my memories are here, my childhood, my adolescence.

I spent my life in Douma in this house my family had to flee and where my cousin now lives.

"The house hasn't changed, although the top floor was destroyed in the bombardments.

"The sitting room is still the same, my father's beloved library hasn't changed. He would settle down there every morning to read the books that he had collected over the years -- it was more important to him than his children.

"I went looking for my childhood stuff that my mother kept for me but I could not find it. I don't know if it exists anymore.