WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mozambique's opposition leader says he will return from exile
Mondlane left Mozambique around October 21, saying he feared for his life as he challenged the results of the October 9 presidential election.
Mozambique's opposition leader says he will return from exile
President-elect Daniel Chapo is due to be sworn in on January 15. / Photo: AP
January 5, 2025

The Mozambique opposition leader who has been heading more than two months of deadly protests against disputed election results from outside the country announced that he would return next week ahead of the inauguration of the new president.

"Thursday, January 9th, at 8:05 minutes sharp, Venancio Mondlane will be at Mavalane International Airport," Mondlane said in a Facebook live address on Sunday.

He left Mozambique around October 21, saying he feared for his life as he challenged the results of the October 9 presidential election which placed him as runner-up to the candidate of the ruling Frelimo party.

President-elect Daniel Chapo is due to be sworn in on January 15.

Recommended

Violent protests broke out in Mozambique after a controversial court ruling upheld there-election of Daniel Chapo, a candidate of ruling Frelimo, the party in power since the country’s independence.

Within minutes of the announcement,protests broke out across the country. Nationwide, Frelimo offices, police stations, banks, and factories have beenlooted and torched in the past few days.

Over 1,500 prisonersescaped from a high-security prison after knocking down a wall amid political unrest following the disputed October elections. Clashes during the breakout left over 30 dead and 15 injured. Around 150 inmates were later recaptured.

Related'A divided country': What's happening in Mozambique?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump