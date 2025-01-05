The Mozambique opposition leader who has been heading more than two months of deadly protests against disputed election results from outside the country announced that he would return next week ahead of the inauguration of the new president.

"Thursday, January 9th, at 8:05 minutes sharp, Venancio Mondlane will be at Mavalane International Airport," Mondlane said in a Facebook live address on Sunday.

He left Mozambique around October 21, saying he feared for his life as he challenged the results of the October 9 presidential election which placed him as runner-up to the candidate of the ruling Frelimo party.

President-elect Daniel Chapo is due to be sworn in on January 15.