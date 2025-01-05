WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel helps soldier flee Brazil amid investigation into war crimes in Gaza
The Israeli Foreign Ministry says it helped the soldier flee the country and warned Israelis against posting on social media about their military service.
Israel helps soldier flee Brazil amid investigation into war crimes in Gaza
The Brazil case raised the prospect that rank-and-file Israeli troops could also face prosecution while abroad. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 5, 2025

Israel has helped a former soldier flee Brazil after legal action was initiated against him by a group accusing Israel of war crimes in besieged Gaza.

Israel's Foreign Ministry on Sunday said it had helped the former soldier escape Brazil on a commercial flight after what it described as "anti-Israel elements" sought an investigation last week.

It warned Israelis against posting on social media about their military service.

The Hind Rajab Foundation, named for a 5-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israel in Gaza, said Brazilian authorities had launched an investigation into the soldier after it filed a complaint based on video footage, geolocation data and photographs showing him taking part in the destruction of civilian homes.

The foundation described the move as a "pivotal step toward accountability for crimes committed in Gaza" during nearly 15 months of the war.

Brazilian media reported on Saturday that the investigation was ordered by an on-call federal judge in Brazil's Federal District. The decision was issued on December 30 but first reported over the weekend.

Recommended

'Affront to Brazil's sovereignty'

In a statement, HRF condemned the soldier's escape, accusing Israel of orchestrating his departure to obstruct justice.

"There are also indications that evidence is being destroyed," the statement said. "This is not only a scandal but an affront to Brazil's sovereignty and rule of law. Israel has employed similar tactics before."

The organisation called on Brazilian authorities "to fulfil their responsibilities, protect their judicial process, and ensure justice prevails."

HRF is an organisation that advocates for justice, human rights, and accountability for violations of international law, particularly in contexts involving armed conflict and alleged war crimes.

The Brazil case raised the prospect that rank-and-file Israeli troops could also face prosecution while abroad.

The escape follows a series of similar incidents involving Israeli soldiers abroad. Last month, a Palestinian advocacy group in Sri Lanka called for the arrest of an active-duty Israeli soldier spotted in the country, prompting his immediate evacuation by Israeli authorities, according to Israel's Channel 12.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump