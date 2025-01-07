Palestine has condemned attacks by illegal Israeli settlers and official statements about destroying Palestinian cities and imposing sanctions on Palestinians.

"We denounce the inflammatory statements by Israeli officials to impose collective punishment, abuse Palestinians, and destroy residential areas in the West Bank,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich had called on Monday for destroying the occupied West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus as the case in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Illegal settlers also attacked several Palestinian towns in the occupied territory following the death of three Israelis in a shooting attack.

'The only way'

The ministry statement also condemned settler attacks and the burning of Palestinian cars and property in the occupied territory.