Two American 'mercenaries' arrested in Venezuela over alleged coup plot
Total of 7 people are  accused of planning violence before President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration for 3rd term this Friday.
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro addresses members of the Bolivarian Militia and a combatant force, days before he is set to officially begin his third term in office, in Caracas, Venezuela January 7, 2025.  / Photo: Reuters
January 8, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Tuesday that authorities had arrested seven "mercenaries," including two US citizens, for allegedly planning terrorist acts in the country.

"Today, we have arrested seven foreign mercenaries, including two prominent mercenaries from the United States," Maduro said in a televised address. "They wer e planning to carry out terrorist acts against the peace of Venezuela," he added.

The detainees include two Americans, two Colombians, and three Ukrainians. However, Maduro did not disclose their identities or the specific charges against them.

Maduro claimed the individuals had plotted violent actions ahead of his planned inauguration on Friday, which opposition groups call illegitimate.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner of a third consecutive term after July elections, but the opposition maintains it won by a wide margin. Much of the international community has rejected the election results, calling them fraudulent.

Tensions have risen in recent days after US President Joe Biden welcomed opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia to Washington. Gonzalez has also visited Argentina, Panama, and the Dominican Republic, seeking regional support from countries that recognize his claim to the presidency.

The opposition has urged "millions" of Venezuelans to protest on Thursday to block Maduro’s swearing-in ceremony.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez reported Tuesday that his son-in-law, Rafael Tudares, was kidnapped while dropping his children off at school in the capital Caracas.

On Monday, the government said it had detained 125 people for alleged anti-government activities.

SOURCE:AA
