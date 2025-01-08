Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Tuesday that authorities had arrested seven "mercenaries," including two US citizens, for allegedly planning terrorist acts in the country.

"Today, we have arrested seven foreign mercenaries, including two prominent mercenaries from the United States," Maduro said in a televised address. "They wer e planning to carry out terrorist acts against the peace of Venezuela," he added.

The detainees include two Americans, two Colombians, and three Ukrainians. However, Maduro did not disclose their identities or the specific charges against them.

Maduro claimed the individuals had plotted violent actions ahead of his planned inauguration on Friday, which opposition groups call illegitimate.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner of a third consecutive term after July elections, but the opposition maintains it won by a wide margin. Much of the international community has rejected the election results, calling them fraudulent.