Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed “full support” for the establishment of lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.

Turkish President and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev spoke over the phone on Wednesday, discussed bilateral relations between their countries as well as regional and global issues.

Erdogan said that Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to develop their cooperation in every field with the understanding of “two states and one nation.”