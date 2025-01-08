TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan expresses ‘full support’ for lasting peace in South Caucasus
Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to develop their cooperation in every field with the understanding of “two states and one nation,” says President Erdogan.
Erdogan expresses ‘full support’ for lasting peace in South Caucasus
Turkish President and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev discussed bilateral relations between their countries as well as regional and global issues. / Photo: AA Archive
January 8, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed “full support” for the establishment of lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.

Turkish President and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev spoke over the phone on Wednesday, discussed bilateral relations between their countries as well as regional and global issues.

Erdogan said that Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to develop their cooperation in every field with the understanding of “two states and one nation.”

RelatedTürkiye to host 3rd South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform
Recommended

Tense relations

Relations between the Southern Caucasus countries have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during the war in the fall of 2020 , which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement opened the door to ongoing normalisation and demarcation talks.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh following an "anti-terrorist operation" after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.​​​​​​​

Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul