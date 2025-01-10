Israel has been reportedly planning to establish a "control zone" extending 15 kilometres into Syria and an intelligence "influence area" reaching up to 60 km, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The report published on Friday, citing unnamed Israeli officials, outlined that the Israeli army aims to maintain an operational "buffer zone" 15 kilometres into Syrian territory to "prevent attacks on the Golan Heights."

The plan also includes establishing a 60-km-wide zone under Israeli intelligence monitoring to "thwart potential threats."

Israeli officials have justified these measures by expressing distrust in Syria's new administration under Ahmad al Sharaa, the report said.

The Israeli officials criticised Western nations for engaging with Syria's new administration, describing their actions as “naive and dangerous.”

One unnamed senior official said: "The US, Britain, and Germany are rushing to embrace Sharaa, whom we view as a dangerous individual. The West is deliberately ignoring the threat he poses while neighbouring Arab countries understand the risks and warn against him."

The official also expressed frustration over the recent US decision to lift a $10 million bounty on Sharaa’s head and ease sanctions on Syria.

Another official stressed: "Just as we stopped Iran from gaining a foothold in Syria, we will not allow Hamas or [Palestinian] Islamic Jihad to establish themselves there."