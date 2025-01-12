WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 17 killed in Yemen gas station explosion
Security forces are actively investigating the incident, a Houthi spokesperson says.
At least 17 killed in Yemen gas station explosion
Yemen remains deeply affected by a prolonged civil war that has devastated its infrastructure. / Photo: Reuters
January 12, 2025

At least 17 people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion of a gas station and a gas storage tank in Yemen's al-Bayda province, the Houthi-run health ministry said on Sunday.

Of the injured, 50 people are in critical condition, the ministry added.

Earlier, two officials told AFP that twelve people were killed and over 100 injured in an explosion at a natural gas refilling facility in the Al-Bayda province.

"Twelve people from Al-Bayda died and there are more than 100 injured" in an explosion on Saturday at the storage facility of a refilling station in the Al-Zaher area, the province's communications chief Aref al-Ghamri said.

Another local official said "the gas refilling station exploded while customers were present", adding that the facility's location near a market contributed to the large number of deaths.

Social media users circulated videos, the authenticity of which AFP was unable to verify, showing flames engulfing dozens of cars in the vicinity of the station.

This is not the first time that Yemen has witnessed such an incident.

Recommended

The cause of the explosion -- which occurred in an area considered a front line between the Houthis and government forces and which experiences occasional clashes -- is not yet known.

Late Saturday, the Interior Ministry's media platform said the explosions occurred in the Nassefa area of Al-Zahir district.

Houthi spokesperson Hashem Sharafuddin said security forces are actively investigating the incident, though no further details were provided.

The presence of numerous gas stations in residential areas across Yemen has led to repeated accidents.

Yemen remains deeply affected by a prolonged civil war that has devastated its infrastructure and left millions suffering from a humanitarian crises.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump