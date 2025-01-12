The Israeli army has adjusted its combat strategy in the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun after suffering heavy losses, Israeli media said.

Four soldiers were killed and six others injured, including two critically, in a bomb explosion in Beit Hanoun on Saturday.

"This incident prompted the Gaza Division to conduct a rapid investigation and change its combat strategy,” Maariv newspaper said on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, at least 11 soldiers were killed and 20 others injured since the start of the army’s military offensive in Beit Hanoun two weeks ago.

Maariv claimed that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas is using tactics such as deploying surveillance cameras to monitor Israeli troop movements, booby-trapping homes and roads, and creating defensive positions for anti-tank missiles and sniper fire.

“The Israeli army intends to change the routine of continuous movement of troops to make it difficult for Hamas fighters to attack its forces, and to resort to night movements, a tactic that the Israeli army has an advantage," it added.