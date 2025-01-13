Wildfires raging in California have rendered swathes of the United States’ most desired postcodes to an apocalyptic wasteland, destroying homes and hearths and killing at least 24 people at the last count.

From the Hollywood Hills to the Palisades, California residents are seeing decades of development go up in smoke from indiscriminate wildfires, said to be the worst in history.

Here are five reasons explaining why these fires have been a long time coming

Fire zones

Houses in Los Angeles country face a higher risk of wildfires than 99 percent of other US counties, according to a federal analysis. Experts say California authorities have been allowing houses to be built deep in fire zones, permitting development despite knowing the risks and the dangers they pose.

The Palisades area, the highly-coveted Los Angeles residential neighbourhood which several celebrities call home, is right in one of those fire zones.

Along with the Hollywood Hills and Altadena, the Palisades possesses a “very high fire hazard severity”. Altadena and the Palisades were built decades ago when those areas were at relatively lower risk of fires.

Nearly 90 percent of Los Angeles County’s homes were built prior to 1990 before wildfire codes were put in place, according to Molly Mowery, who authored a 2020 report for the county on reducing wildfire risk. Mowery told the Washington Post that the fires are “the culmination of factors of decades of development”.

But with global warming and an increasingly erratic climate, wildfires are becoming larger, more dangerous and harder to control. Fire severity in Los Angeles shot up by 30 percent between the 1980s and the 2010s.

Some of these homes in Palisades, perched on cliffs or nestled in canyons, constituted ripe fuel for wildfires, positioned just so, allowing winds to sweep them onwards with renewed zeal and speed.

LA water system

Los Angeles’s water system is not equipped to deal with massive wildfires like the recent ones but only suitable for more localised fires. Reports have been surfacing of weak water pressure, insufficient water supplies and dry fire hydrants.

Aerial firefighters have resorted to scooping water out of the Pacific Ocean to dump on encroaching fires.

An LA Fire Department official said that although LA’s water department had filled up water tanks proactively, extreme demand and the high elevation at which some hydrants were located contributed to water pressure issues.

Authorities say that their municipal water systems were working effectively, but they were not designed to battle blazes; instead, they were designed for an urban environment.

Gregory Pierce, director of the UCLA Water Resources Group and an adjunct professor at the Department of Urban Planning, said the problem was not the lack of water but instead, the difficulties posed in quickly getting large amounts of water to a specific point where it was needed. To get to that level would require major investments in power and infrastructure.

High winds

Fierce winds have been the one unpredictable condition that humans have no control over.