Since last November, the political situation in Romania has been quite turbulent.

In the new year, the situation has intensified.

The country is now living through a critical juncture in its political and democratic history, marked by massive protests and mounting public discontent over the annulment of the first round of the presidential elections.

It all started last November, when independent nationalist candidate Calin Georgescu emerged as the frontrunner for President, securing 22.94 percent of the vote. The Romanian Supreme Court later nullified the results, citing Russian interference and irregularities.

Georgescu was due to face reformist Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party in a runoff on December 8, now cancelled due to the annulment.

The court’s decision plunged the country into political uncertainty and polarised public opinion, prompting debates about the state of democracy and Western influence in the Eastern European nation.

On Sunday, Romanians marched through the streets of Bucharest with two demands: elections should take place and President Klaus Iohannis should resign.

The rally was organised by the Alliance for the Unions of Romanians (AUR) party and was attended by tens of thousands of people, overwhelmingly supporters of Georgescu, according to broadcaster Antenna 3 CNN.

“We clarify that the demonstration belongs to the Romanian people, with the AUR only offering the platform for those who want to express their dissatisfaction with the cancellation of the presidential elections and who demand the resumption of the electoral process, starting with the second round,” the party announced in a statement.

Peace, not war