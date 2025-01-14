This is what's happening in Romania right now
WORLD
4 MIN READ
This is what's happening in Romania right nowAs Romania's ruling party announces fresh elections for May, the nation is engulfed in massive protests and widespread public outrage over annulment of the first round of the presidential elections.
Supporters of nationalist party AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) and of presidential candidate Calin Georgescu attend a march in Bucharest on January 12, 2024 to protest against the annullement of the second tour of the presidential election asking president Iohannis resign. / Photo: AFP
January 14, 2025

Since last November, the political situation in Romania has been quite turbulent.

In the new year, the situation has intensified.

The country is now living through a critical juncture in its political and democratic history, marked by massive protests and mounting public discontent over the annulment of the first round of the presidential elections.

It all started last November, when independent nationalist candidate Calin Georgescu emerged as the frontrunner for President, securing 22.94 percent of the vote. The Romanian Supreme Court later nullified the results, citing Russian interference and irregularities.

Georgescu was due to face reformist Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party in a runoff on December 8, now cancelled due to the annulment.

The court’s decision plunged the country into political uncertainty and polarised public opinion, prompting debates about the state of democracy and Western influence in the Eastern European nation.

On Sunday, Romanians marched through the streets of Bucharest with two demands: elections should take place and President Klaus Iohannis should resign.

The rally was organised by the Alliance for the Unions of Romanians (AUR) party and was attended by tens of thousands of people, overwhelmingly supporters of Georgescu, according to broadcaster Antenna 3 CNN.

“We clarify that the demonstration belongs to the Romanian people, with the AUR only offering the platform for those who want to express their dissatisfaction with the cancellation of the presidential elections and who demand the resumption of the electoral process, starting with the second round,” the party announced in a statement.

RelatedFar-right candidate surprises in elections, sets up run-off with Romania PM

Peace, not war

Recommended

In an interview with Shawn Ryan, a former Navy SEAL and CIA contractor, Georgescu said that while he was an independent candidate, he was dependent on the Romanian people.

“I am for the working class, the working families, I am [there to] foster the local economy,” he said, adding that he wasn’t a “politically correct person” and against the Oligarch system.

Talking about the allegations against him, Georgescu said: “Lies rush, truth waits”, adding that the truth was the most important thing in life. He mentioned that the allegations about Russian interference were false as he had no relation with Russia. He added that there was no evidence to back these allegations.

“The second round of elections was illegally and unconstitutionally cancelled. They stole the vote of the people. The Romanian people are aware that there was a coup d'etat ordered from abroad and implemented by the Romanian Oligarchs.

Georgescu said he wants peace, not war. “I am the president of peace.”

“The only thing which I can guarantee to you is that what’s happening in Romania is one very important step – the people are together. We are one. They realise what is going on and they realise the system is exposing corruption,” he said.

Taking to X, Ryan said: “What’s unfolding in Romania mirrors struggles we face here in America: a fight for freedom, transparency, and peace. The Romanian people are demanding dignity but the truth is being suppressed.”

Time to vote

For now, Romania’s ruling party has announced that the country’s next presidential election will be held on May 4, with a potential run-off scheduled for two weeks later.

The date is later than initially expected, with analysts suggesting that the governing parties aim to use the additional time to identify and prepare a strong joint candidate.

RelatedMassive rally in Bucharest protests annulment of presidential election
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump