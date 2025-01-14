Facing a caucus revolt and declining poll numbers, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on January 6 that he will resign once the Liberal party selects its next leader. Just prior to the announcement, he met with the Governor General and requested that parliament be prorogued until March 24. This move resets the government agenda and will set the stage for an election.

How did it come to this?

In 2015, Trudeau brought the Liberal Party from third place to a stunning majority government by making major promises related to electoral reform and financial balance.

Yet, those lofty commitments soon gave way to disappointment. Electoral reform attempts were abandoned within the first year of Trudeau's term, and deficits ballooned to a historic $61.9 billion. Meanwhile, his government has been mired in scandal, with the Prime Minister's office becoming increasingly insular and secretive.

Crucially, Trudeau's resignation came following nearly a month of silence after one of his most trusted and closest cabinet ministers, Chrystia Freeland, resigned on the day she was to deliver the highly anticipated fall economic statement. As she announced her departure, Freeland cited frustration with "costly political gimmicks."

All of this is occurring at the same time that incoming United States President Donald Trump is threatening Canada with the prospect of 25 percent tariffs on all goods coming from Canada and Mexico, a move that could cripple the country’s economy.

So, what happened to Trudeau’s once-promising leadership, and what lies ahead for Canada as it faces these mounting challenges?

Trudeau's leadership

Despite his struggles, Trudeau did notch some wins during his time as PM. Certainly, he has taken credit for his government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Not only did the government fulfil its promise to provide free vaccinations to anyone in the country who wanted it, but it also provided robust support for businesses and individuals who were unable to work.

Nonetheless, his decision to trigger an early election in 2021, aimed at regaining the majority control of the House of Commons that eluded him in the 2019 vote, backfired. While the Liberals managed to retain power, they were still left with a minority government.

During that campaign, he alienated some Canadians by making mandatory vaccinations for federal workers a wedge issue. Those frustrated with vaccine mandates and other restrictions eventually organised a “freedom convoy” that descended on Ottawa and several border cities.

It ended when the federal government imposed the never-before-used Emergency Act, which provided law enforcement with extraordinary powers. In order to pass the legislation, the Trudeau government entered into a supply and confidence agreement with the New Democrats, who promised support for two years in exchange for commitments to New Democrat policies such as national pharmacare and dental care, among other things.

Mounting challenges

At the same time, the Conservative party replaced their third leader in six years and elected Pierre Poilievre, who was able to revitalise the party by signing up the highest number of new members in history and focusing the party's attacks on the cost of living, high crime rate, and the housing crisis.