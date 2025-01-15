TikTok plans to keep paying US employees even if the Supreme Court does not overturn a law that would force the sale of the short-video app in the US or ban it, the company's leadership said in an internal memo reviewed by the Reuters news agency.

"I cannot emphasise enough that your well-being is a top priority, and so most importantly, I want to reinforce that as employees in the US, your employment, pay, and benefits are secure, and our offices will remain open, even if this situation hasn't been resolved before the January 19 deadline," the memo to TikTok employees said on Tuesday.

"Our leadership team remains laser-focused on planning for various scenarios and continuing to plan the way forward."

"The bill is not written in a way that impacts the entities through which you are employed, only the US user experience," the company said, adding that it will continue to navigate the situation to protect employees and the more than 170 million TikTok users in the United States.

The hugely popular platform is owned by China-based ByteDance and has 7,000 employees in the US.