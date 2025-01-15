WORLD
3 MIN READ
TikTok reassures US employees ahead of ban deadline
TikTok says US offices will remain open "even if this situation hasn't been resolved before the January 19 deadline."
TikTok reassures US employees ahead of ban deadline
The hugely popular platform is owned by China-based ByteDance and has 7,000 employees in the US./ Photo: Reuters Archive
January 15, 2025

TikTok plans to keep paying US employees even if the Supreme Court does not overturn a law that would force the sale of the short-video app in the US or ban it, the company's leadership said in an internal memo reviewed by the Reuters news agency.

"I cannot emphasise enough that your well-being is a top priority, and so most importantly, I want to reinforce that as employees in the US, your employment, pay, and benefits are secure, and our offices will remain open, even if this situation hasn't been resolved before the January 19 deadline," the memo to TikTok employees said on Tuesday.

"Our leadership team remains laser-focused on planning for various scenarios and continuing to plan the way forward."

"The bill is not written in a way that impacts the entities through which you are employed, only the US user experience," the company said, adding that it will continue to navigate the situation to protect employees and the more than 170 million TikTok users in the United States.

The hugely popular platform is owned by China-based ByteDance and has 7,000 employees in the US.

RelatedUS TikTok content creators flee to  alternative Chinese app as ban looms
Recommended

Potential ban

Last week, the US Supreme Court seemed inclined to uphold the law, which was passed in April, despite calls from US President-elect Donald Trump and lawmakers to extend the January 19 deadline.

Trump, whose inauguration takes place the day after the law goes into effect, has said he should have time after taking office to pursue a "political resolution" to the issue.

If the court does not block the law by Sunday, new TikTok downloads on Apple or Google app stores would be banned, but existing users could continue to access the app for some time.

The platform's services would degrade and eventually stop working because other companies would be barred from providing support to TikTok.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump