TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Mongolian president to visit Türkiye after 21 years
Mongolian President Khurelsukh and Turkish President Erdogan will meet in Ankara to discuss bilateral ties, cooperation, and global issues.
Mongolian president to visit Türkiye after 21 years
With more than 100 bilateral agreements signed, the two nations have solidified their legal framework for cooperation in various fields. / Photo: AA Archive
January 15, 2025

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh is set to arrive in Türkiye on Wednesday for a landmark five-day official visit, marking the first visit by a Mongolian president in 21 years.

Invited by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the trip aims to strengthen the historical and cultural bonds between the two nations while exploring new avenues for cooperation in bilateral, regional, and global contexts.

The leaders will meet on Thursday at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Türkiye’s capital, Turkish Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun said in a statement on Wednesday.

This is Mongolia's first presidential visit to Türkiye in 21 years, intending to strengthen historical and cultural ties between the Turkish and Mongolian peoples for mutual benefit.

RelatedTurkish, Mongolian archaeologists excavate tombs in Shovh Uul Mountain
Recommended

Historical ties

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Mongolia, established on June 24, 1969, have deepened over the years, particularly after the opening of embassies in Ulaanbaatar and Ankara in 1996 and 1997, respectively.

With more than 100 bilateral agreements signed, the two nations have solidified their legal framework for cooperation in various fields.

Türkiye places significant importance on its historical ties with Mongolia, which is home to the Orkhon Inscriptions, the oldest known Turkish monuments.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul