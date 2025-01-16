Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's history of obstructing Gaza ceasefire deals highlights a recurring pattern of prioritising political survival over resolving conflicts.

Netanyahu's office on Thursday accused Hamas of attempting to "extort last-minute concessions" after both sides had reportedly agreed to a ceasefire mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

The Israeli Cabinet was set to ratify the deal, which included a phased halt to hostilities, prisoner exchanges and humanitarian aid. However, Netanyahu delayed the approval, citing Hamas's alleged changes to the agreement, a claim Hamas denied.

This is not the first time Netanyahu has derailed ceasefire efforts.

In July 2024, Netanyahu scrapped a potential hostage swap deal to appease his far-right allies. The deal, which could have led to the release of several Israeli hostages, was abandoned after his partners threatened to leave the government if a full-scale military invasion was not pursued.

Netanyahu turned down yet another ceasefire plan—this time put forward by Hamas—in the second week of February of the same year. Rejecting the ceasefire plan, Netanyahu called the terms of the proposal "delusional".

Hamas's plan came as a counter-offer to a proposal put forward a week ago by Israel, the US, Qatar and Egypt. That ceasefire proposal reportedly involved a six-week truce during which Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners were to be exchanged.

In response, the Palestinian resistance group proposed a sweeping three-stage plan aimed at ending the war completely. Claiming that an Israeli victory in Gaza was "within reach", Netanyahu once again vowed to fight on until Hamas was "completely destroyed".