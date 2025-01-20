In the heart of Damascus, an old cafe that once whispered secrets about freedom under the watchful eyes of government informants, is now alive with revolutionary songs and political debates, as is the whole country.

After surviving decades of oppression and conflict, Al-Rawda Cafe has reemerged as a symbol of hope in post-Assad Syria. “The place has finally breathed a sigh of relief,” said Ahmed Kozorosh, the cafe’s owner.

Founded in 1938, Al-Rawda has a storied past as a haven for intellectuals, activists and opposition figures. It played a pivotal role in the years following Syria’s independence and leading up to Hafez al Assad’s authoritarian reign.

“Security apparatus had for long suffocated this place and its intellectual clientele through scrutiny from the regime and its informants,” he told TRT World.

When al Assad seized power in 1970 through a coup, followed by his son Bashar’s brutal rule, Syria was plunged into an era of pervasive fear. The regime’s labyrinth of security agencies silenced dissent, forcing many intellectuals to flee or endure persecution and torture. Those who remained were shadowed by informants, and even Al-Rawda’s vibrant conversations were muted under the weight of surveillance.

But since the collapse of the Assad regime, Syria has sprung into a long-lost sense of liberty. At Al-Rawda, this transformation is palpable. Each evening, the cafe comes alive with revolutionary songs, heated political debates, or homecoming parties for opposition figures returning to Damascus after years in exile.

Visitors include prominent figures such as Majd Jadaan, Assad’s sister-in-law and a fierce critic of the regime, and Riad Saf, a former businessman and parliamentarian who served prison time for his dissent.

The cafe’s rebirth as a hub of political and cultural engagement reflects the resilience of a nation determined to reclaim its identity.

Suspicion and surveillance

Nestled in central Damascus, Al-Rawda spans 750 square metres, its design evoking traditional Damascene homes. With an affordable menu and a location near key landmarks, the cafe has long drawn an eclectic mix of patrons. Over the years, it welcomed notable figures such as a young Saddam Hussein, Syrian poet Adonis, writer Muhammad al Maghout, and opposition figures Michel Kilo and Fayez Sara.

Journalists, too, were frequent visitors. Cultural affairs specialist Badih Sanij remembers Al-Rawda as “the space to meet colleagues and discuss new topics”. He recalls that before the war, the cafe was a place of connection, often hosting hordes of journalists holding “mini-seminars”— discussing the latest news and events with anyone sitting on the tables nearby.

Despite its doors remaining open during the Syrian Civil War that began in 2011, the cafe lost much of its cultural significance—and clientele. Surveillance intensified, with government informants blending into the crowd, and arrests became a constant threat.

Kozorosh recalls the pervasive fear: “People felt they could be arrested here for doing nothing. There were so many informants that you couldn’t tell who was a regular customer and who was spying.”