Türkiye has reopened its consulate in Aleppo after suspending operations in 2012 at the onset of the Syrian civil war.

The consulate was inaugurated on Monday in a ceremony attended by Ambassador Burhan Koroglu, the interim charge d'affaires of the Turkish Embassy in Damascus, and Hakan Cengiz, the consul general in Aleppo.

The Turkish flag was hoisted at the consulate which resumed its operations after 12 years. The opening was also greeted with great enthusiasm by Aleppo residents.

Residents of the neighbourhood where the consulate is located celebrated with chants.

The embassy in Damascus