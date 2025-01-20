A few decades back, the world’s tiger population was on the brink of extinction. Overhunting and urbanisation had decimated the big cats. A slew of conservation initiatives helped bounce back the number of tigers living in the wild in rainforests and plains spread across countries like India, Russia, and Indonesia. Nepal is also one of them.

Since 2010, when there were only 121 tigers, the number has shot up to over 350 in Nepal. And now Nepal’s Prime Minister Sharma Oli is saying that these are too many and it’s time to reduce the number of these magnificent but ferocious animals in his country.

Speaking at a COP29 review, Oli cited risks to human safety and habitat limitations and proposed reducing the number by relocating the tigers through diplomacy.

“In a small country, we have more than 350 tigers. We cannot have so many tigers and let them eat up humans,” he said at the event. His comments have sparked a heated debate among wildlife conservationists.

Critics argue that habitat preservation and human-wildlife conflict mitigation are more pressing concerns.

“There is no basis to say that there is a surplus of tigers in Nepal,” Chandramani Aryal, an assistant professor at Tribhuvan University, told TRT World.

"This is careless and dangerous. He is not a lay person; he is the Prime Minister of Nepal. Regarding the conflict between tigers and humans, it is not that the tigers are in excess, but their habitat is being encroached," Shristi Singh Bhandari, a conservationist, told The Himalayan Times.

Tigers, being apex predators, require vast territories, and as human activities expand into forested areas, encounters have increased, leading to fatalities​.

Related Vietnam: Why are tiger models the favoured gift for the Spring Festival?

Tigers: A diplomatic token?

Oli suggested gifting surplus tigers to other countries and questioned the ecological capacity to sustain the growing population, noting that human deaths often occur when locals enter forests for resources.​

At least 38 people were killed in tiger attacks between 2019 and 2023, says the Tiger Conservation Action Plan.

For many, Oli’s comments are shocking as back in 2018 he had urged people to help in the conservation of tigers, calling it “the pride of Nepal”.

According to World Wildlife Fund Nepal’s Ghana Gurung, tigers can be sent to other countries under diplomatic arrangements, but the recipient countries must have the capacity and conducive environment. He told Nepali Times that tigers to be sent must be chosen carefully.

“The Prime Minister gave an emotional statement probably after speaking to the affected groups,” Gurung said.

“We tripled the tiger population, but if proper steps for management and cooperation are not taken, we can lose them all as easily,” Gurung added.

As a part of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, Nepal would have to follow strict protocols and paperwork to transport the tigers.

In 2019, Nepal sent two rhinos to China in two batches through the completion of complicated procedures.