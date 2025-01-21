US President Donald Trump has rescinded sanctions imposed by the former Biden administration on far-right Israeli settler groups and individuals accused of being involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, the White House website of the new administration said.

The Executive Order 14115 was issued on February 1, 2024, authorising the imposition of certain sanctions "on Persons Undermining Peace Security, and Stability in the West Bank".

It was among 78 executive orders rescinded by Trump as soon as he stepped into the Oval Office.

Trump's decision is a reversal of a major policy action by former President Joe Biden's administration, which had slapped sanctions on numerous Israeli settlers and entities, freezing their US assets and generally barring Americans from dealing with them.

US sanctions on settlers landed after the Biden administration repeatedly urged the Israeli government to take action to hold extremists to account for actions that Washington believes set back hopes for a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians.

Provoke violence in the West Bank

The reversal follows a fragile ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday, along with escalating violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank and ongoing land grabs in the occupied territory.

A Haaretz article said that Netanyahu would try to create conditions in the West Bank that could undermine the Gaza ceasefire deal as he is only interested in his political survival.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and his party members resigned from the Israeli government after the Gaza ceasefire was announced.