US billionaires have traditionally sided with the Republican Party. But the trend has been different for the hippie-dippie billionaires from the tech sector, which “overwhelmingly” supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.

In fact, the small cohort of tech billionaires remained nearly unanimous in its opposition to Trump in the 2016 and 2020 election cycles.

Some of them expressed shock and confusion at Trump’s election in 2016, while others devoted countless tweets to tearing down Trump’s provocative pronouncements like a ban on Muslims from entering the US.

Some tech billionaires took an unusually bold stance and banned Trump from their social media platforms.

But all that bad blood is a thing of the past with Trump entering the White House again for a second term.

In a stark reversal from eight years ago when he first won the White House, Trump has now been fully embraced by tech executives and founders.

“In the first term, everybody was fighting. In this term, everybody wants to be my friend,” Trump said, while noting the outreach from the business community as “one of the big differences” from his first term.

In particular, five of the richest tech billionaires – Elon Musk of Tesla, Bill Gates of Microsoft, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Sergey Brin of Google – have taken a 180-degree turn from being staunch opponents of Trump to his most enthusiastic cheerleaders.

The five men are among the 10 richest people in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. They have so much wealth amassed that even if they lost 99 percent of it overnight, they would still be worth more than a billion dollars each.

Three of these five billionaires attended the presidential inauguration ceremony on January 20 in Washington DC.

In the words of former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, tech billionaires’ attendance at the inauguration is a sign of their “official surrender” to Trump.

“As soon as (Mark) Zuckerberg said, ‘I’ve been invited. I’m going,’ the floodgates opened up and they were all there knocking, trying to be supplicants… President Trump broke the oligarchs, he broke them and they surrendered,” Bannon said.

Here’s a quick look at how these tech billionaires have fallen in line with Trump as he retook Washington after a definitive victory in presidential and Congressional elections in November.

Musk: influencer-in-chief

Musk’s outsized sway on Trump and his incoming administration showcases the interplay between corporate power and political influence.

Musk’s authorised biographer Walter Isaacson wrote in the 2023 book Elon Musk that the tech billionaire was originally liberal on social issues and contributed to the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and then Hillary Clinton.

In fact, Musk was a “vocal critic” of Trump ahead of the 2016 election.

“(Trump) doesn’t seem to have the sort of character that reflects well on the United States,” Musk told a TV channel at the time.

But Musk changed gears after Trump won the presidency in 2016.

The bonhomie reached a feverish pitch in 2024. In addition to pouring millions of dollars into Trump’s campaign, Musk fully leveraged his social media platform X as well as his public image to sway voters towards the Republican Party.

Since acquiring X, Musk has used it to amplify pro-Trump narratives, often sharing his own endorsements and engaging with Trump directly on the platform.

This digital megaphone has been instrumental in shaping public discourse in the US, especially among Musk’s 208 million X followers, who view him as a self-styled champion of free speech.

Trump has tasked Musk with a semi-formal role in a yet-to-be-formally-created Department of Government Efficiency. This role will allow Musk to influence how government spending is managed, potentially aligning federal policies with his business interests.

Musk and Trump have vowed to reduce government bureaucracy, cut regulations and restructure federal agencies — objectives that can directly benefit Musk’s businesses like electric automaker Tesla and rocket firm SpaceX by easing regulatory burdens and securing favourable government contracts.

Though Trump said that Musk's role in the government will not have any conflict of interest, the net worth of the Tesla founder has increased by almost $186 billion to $450 billion since the first week of November.

That’s because Tesla is expected to benefit from a national regulatory framework for self-driving cars, rather than the patchwork of rules that currently exists.

Similarly, SpaceX will benefit from a continued flow — or perhaps even an increase — in federal funding for its interstellar projects.

Brin: The reluctant supporter

The relationship between Trump and Brin, a co-founder of Google, was initially marred by public dissent. Brin described Trump’s 2016 win as “deeply offensive” and “stressful”.

“As an immigrant and a refugee, I certainly find this election deeply offensive… I think it’s a very stressful time. It conflicts with many of our values,” he said in a private listening session of Google, which was taped the day after the 2016 election.

Trump was quick to hit back. “Google is crooked, election interference machine. Totally illegal, they will pay a big price for what they are doing!”

Google further alienated the Trump camp by pulling Parler, a social media app for far-right extremists, from its app store.

YouTube, Google’s video-sharing platform, removed the clip that Trump posted in 2021 about the January 6 riots in the Capitol building by his supporters without fully condemning it.

But Brin seems to have set aside his dislike of Trump and fully embraced his politics. He dined with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home last December along with other notable tech CEOs and founders.