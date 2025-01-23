Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision to end independent fact-checking on his platforms may well be an attempt to build a frictionless relationship with the United States' incoming president.

Indeed, Zuckerberg joined Tesla's Elon Musk, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Apple's Tim Cook in their obsequious attendance at Donald Trump's inauguration. Beyond this display of allegiance, Silicon Valley's policies are more broadly signalling a desire for a cosy alliance between the incoming presidency and Big Tech.

However, Zuckerberg and the rest of the Tech Bro class must understand that their content policies have implications that stretch far beyond the American cultural and political zeitgeist.

Prioritising corporate convenience has dangerous real-world consequences for individuals and states across the world, especially in the Global South.

For a long time, countries across African and South-East Asian regions have been little more than an afterthought for Big Tech companies. This is astounding when according to Facebook's own SEC filings, 72 percent of its user base is outside of North America and Europe.

Take the Cambridge Analytica scandal. We know that through Facebook, Cambridge Analytica's military-grade digital technology could paint false pictures of political realities across the developing world, and change the outcome of dozens of elections.

Perversely, by interfering in elections in, for example, Kenya and Nigeria, Cambridge Analytica was merely training its algorithm in advance of the "real thing" in 2016 - the American election and the Brexit vote – where Britons voted for the United Kingdom to exit the European Union. In short, entire electorates were treated as lab rats under Meta's watch.

State-level disinformation

Even before Meta recently decided to remove its third-party fact-checkers, its platforms had been used by nation-states to sew deliberate misinformation campaigns against their neighbours and rivals.

In my home country of Bangladesh, we have experienced this first-hand. In the wake of our country's revolution and the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, our nation has been the victim of a targeted disinformation campaign, proliferating largely across social media.

Like many disinformation campaigns, this one appears to have piggy-backed onto the fog of chaos caused by Hasina's exit to peddle a narrative designed to malign Bangladesh's reputation and instil fear in its minority populations.

During the revolution, it is true there have been attacks on police stations. There have also been (very few) instances of violence against minorities. However, the roots of these instances of violence were not racial, unlike claims suggested by various state-linked social media accounts. Instead, they were about land rights and personal disagreements.

Take the Durga Puja festival in October, Bangladesh's largest Hindu festival. The Puja celebrations proceeded without any major, notable forms of violence. However, at least 14 social media rumours were spread between October 6 and October 12. According to the voluntary fact-checking organisation Rumor Scanner, all of the rumours were based on old or edited videos of other countries.

These are not isolated incidents. Analysis from the Intelligence platform Blackbird.Ai has revealed and debunked doctored images, spread by social media supporters of certain interests, of a fire at the Bangladeshi cricket captain's house, Hindu women being held captive, and videos of fires at restaurants, among others.

Although it's hard to track the exact cause and effect of disinformation, having so much misleading information out there undoubtedly contributes to the confusion and chaos.

These types of narrative attacks are not new. A previous 15-year campaign referred to as the "Indian Chronicles" was designed to undermine neighbouring states and serve geopolitical interests by influencing international organisations through at least 750 fake news outlets across 119 countries.

In fact, according to the World Economic Forum's 2024 Global Risk Report, the risk of narrative attacks from this region ranks among the highest globally.

Information as a weapon These social media posts and fake news articles have been allowed to proliferate across social media like wildfire. This doesn't just stir social discontent; it can and does ignite violence.