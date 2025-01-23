Türkiye is ready to provide any support needed to resolve the dispute between Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo, should both parties desire it, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We, as Türkiye, are ready to provide any support necessary to resolve this issue (the dispute between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo) which will contribute to stability and peace in the Great Lakes Region, should both parties wish for it,” Erdogan told a joint news conference on Thursday with his visiting Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame in the capital Ankara.

The M23 rebels have waged an insurgency in eastern Congo since 2022. Kinshasa and others accuse neighboring Rwanda of backing the group, an accusation Kigali denies.