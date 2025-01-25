“This is a country where we speak English, not Spanish,” Donald Trump had said during one of the debates during his campaign for the 2016 presidential elections.

Nine years later, this week, one of the first actions taken by Trump in his second stint as the US President government was to shut down the Spanish language page of the White House website.

The move did not come as a surprise.

In 2017, he had done the same and also shut down the US government’s Spanish language account on social media.

Despite Trump’s apparent antagonism towards the language, Spanish continues to flourish in the US – and across the world.

More than 600 million people speak Spanish globally, according to a report from the Instituto Cervantes. That is a staggering 7.5 percent of the global population. It also makes Spanish the world’s fourth most-spoken language.

The reasons for this growth are varied, but a crucial factor is the increase in the Latino population, especially in the United States, which has become the second country with the most Spanish speakers in the world, only surpassed by Mexico.

Approximately 62.5 million people in the US are of Hispanic origin. By 2060, the number is expected to exceed 100 million, making up more than 25 percent of the US population.

More than 43 million Americans — that is 13.7 percent of the US population aged five and older — speak Spanish at home, according to official data from 2023.

Although the "English only" controversy is not new in US society, hate attacks in public spaces where Spanish was spoken multiplied during Trump’s first presidency.

With the Trump administration rolling out measures seen as anti-immigrant, especially targeting Latinos, there are fears that the hateful discourse toward Hispanics and their language could intensify.

A linguistic laboratory

Experts, however, point out that demonising Spanish as an invader was wrong.

On the contrary, Spanish was the first European language spoken on the land, which is now the United States.

In Florida, for example, Spanish presence dates back 300 years, and more than 200 years in Arizona, California, and New Mexico. Therefore, US dominance in much of the country was established on already Hispanised foundations.

In Florida, particularly Miami, the spread of the Spanish language has been due to the large waves of Latino migrants settling there.