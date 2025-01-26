WORLD
Jordan rejects relocation of Palestinians after Trump’s call
Jordan's rejection of resettlement “is steadfast and essential for achieving the stability and peace we all seek,” Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.
January 26, 2025

Jordan reiterated its rejection of the resettlement of Palestinians on Sunday, after US President Donald Trump’s call to “clean out” Gaza.

"Our principles are clear, and Jordan’s steadfast position to uphold the Palestinians' presence on their land remains unchanged and will never change," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told a joint press conference in Amman with Sigrid Kaag, UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza.

Jordan's rejection of resettlement “is steadfast and essential for achieving the stability and peace we all seek,” he said.

"The solution to the Palestinian issue lies in Palestine; Jordan is for Jordanians, and Palestine is for Palestinians,” Safadi added.

Palestinians reject Trump’s plan

Palestinian resistance group Hamas also rejected Trump’s call for resettlement of Palestinians in Gaza to Jordan and Egypt.

"Our people, who have stood steadfast in the face of the most horrific acts of genocide in modern history perpetrated by the fascist Israeli occupation army…categorically reject any plans for their relocation or deportation from their land,” Hamas said in a statement.

The group called on the US administration "to abandon these proposals, which align with Israeli plans and clash with the rights and free will of our people."

It also demanded the US administration “to work to enable the Palestinian people to achieve their freedom and establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

Hamas also called on Washington to pressure Israel “to expedite mechanisms for rebuilding what was destroyed during its brutal war on Gaza and restoring normal life in the strip."

It also appealed to Arab and Islamic nations, particularly Egypt and Jordan, “to reaffirm their steadfast positions rejecting resettlement and deportation” and provide all forms of support to the Palestinian people.

Describing Gaza as a "demolition site," Trump called on Saturday to “just clear out” the Palestinian enclave and resettle Palestinians in Jordan and Egypt.

SOURCE:AA
By Murat Sofuoglu