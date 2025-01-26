Jordan reiterated its rejection of the resettlement of Palestinians on Sunday, after US President Donald Trump’s call to “clean out” Gaza.

"Our principles are clear, and Jordan’s steadfast position to uphold the Palestinians' presence on their land remains unchanged and will never change," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told a joint press conference in Amman with Sigrid Kaag, UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza.

Jordan's rejection of resettlement “is steadfast and essential for achieving the stability and peace we all seek,” he said.

"The solution to the Palestinian issue lies in Palestine; Jordan is for Jordanians, and Palestine is for Palestinians,” Safadi added.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas also rejected Trump’s call for resettlement of Palestinians in Gaza to Jordan and Egypt.