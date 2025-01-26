The US has confirmed that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to an extension of the deadline for Israeli troops to withdraw from southern Lebanon until Feb. 18.

"The Government of Lebanon, the Government of Israel, and the Government of the United States will also begin negotiations for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023," the White House said in a statement on Sunday.

Lebanon has also confirmed that it would extend the implementation of a ceasefire agreement with Israel until February 18.

"The Lebanese government reaffirms its commitment... to continue implementing the ceasefire agreement until February 18, 2025," Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement, after consulting with the country's president and parliamentary leader following "contacts with the American party responsible for supervising the agreement".

Related What the Lebanese truce says about Israel's operation against Hezbollah

Violations by Israel