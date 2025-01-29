Rwanda-backed rebels captured large parts of Democratic Republic of Congo's largest city including its airport, the United Nations said, as Rwanda's president on Wednesday joined calls for a ceasefire in the decades long conflict.

Much of the beleagured city of Goma was calm early Wednesday morning, after a day during which thousands of fleeing people hunkered down by roadsides as missiles flew and injured people streamed to overwhelmed hospitals.

While government forces still control pockets of Goma, residents who spoke to The Associated Press by phone on Tuesday said that the M23rebelgroup was in control of much of the city.

The conflict escalated with the rebels' advance into Goma, which left deadbodiesonthestreets and drove hundreds of thousands of already displaced people to fleeonceagain.

After clashing with government forces, the rebels took control of the airport, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Tuesday, warning of “risks of a breakdown of law and order in the city given the proliferation of weapons.”

Rwandan President Paul Kagame said on X that he spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on “the need to ensure a ceasefire and address the root causes of the conflict once and for all.”